Dimecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,842.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,842.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00030754 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00162093 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.