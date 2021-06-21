Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.08 on Monday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

