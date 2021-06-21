Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $47.81 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $47.81 million and approximately $41.77 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00082959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00665297 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

