DODO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.25 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003178 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $114.06 million and approximately $24.25 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DODO has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00022369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00677952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00080985 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

