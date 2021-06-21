Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $28.07 billion and approximately $7.52 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00396330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011241 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,115,982,363 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

