Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.