Donut (DONUT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $80,819.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Donut has a total market cap of $777,363.81 and approximately $80,819.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donut has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00117631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00149251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,770.73 or 0.99613286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

