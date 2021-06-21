DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $534,668,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $167.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.64. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $7,447,680.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock worth $1,199,462,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

