Dora Factory (DORA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.43 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $5.17 or 0.00016167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $11.43 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00056117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00694443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00080904 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

