Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $131.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $131,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.40. The company had a trading volume of 558,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,749,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $455.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

