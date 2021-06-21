Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $175.19 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $175,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $24.31 on Monday, hitting $2,535.66. 30,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,543.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,378.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

