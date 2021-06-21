Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.46.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.22. 178,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.47. The company has a market capitalization of $314.73 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.