Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 42,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 49,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $44,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.31. The company had a trading volume of 315,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,104,617 shares of company stock valued at $663,955,073. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.