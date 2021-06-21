Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,128 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,597,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

