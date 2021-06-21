Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.51. 44,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,499. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.