Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

