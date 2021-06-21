DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Tops $2.28 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.28 million and $936,290.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 88.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,403.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.41 or 0.01482557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00411812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054666 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003944 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.