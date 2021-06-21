DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.11

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DITHF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

