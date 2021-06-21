Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,567.75 or 0.99786135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

