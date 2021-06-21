DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.60 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $291,884.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $11.16 or 0.00034356 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00116466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,525.03 or 1.00159260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,480,131 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,578 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

