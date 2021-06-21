Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ducommun worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

DCO opened at $52.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

