Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Shares Down 1.3%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.69 and last traded at $67.69. 237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.21.

Dufry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.