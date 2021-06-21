Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $99.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.