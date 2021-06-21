DXdao (DXD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $919,720.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $197.81 or 0.00625454 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $919,720.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00179324 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.