DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Shares Down 23.2%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) fell 23.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43.

About DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

