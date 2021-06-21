Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143,176.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $206,010.30 and approximately $143,176.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00196536 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001656 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00619279 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,581 coins and its circulating supply is 391,334 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

