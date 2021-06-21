Earnbase Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,196.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $490,534.95 and approximately $2,196.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00012513 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Earnbase has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00119468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00160131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,519.25 or 1.00758378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

