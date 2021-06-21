Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,354 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Easterly Government Properties worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,256,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE DEA opened at $21.23 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,370 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.