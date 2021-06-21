easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 719 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

EZJ stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 962 ($12.57). 1,631,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,967.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.22.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

