easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 719 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 962 ($12.57). 1,631,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,967.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.22.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.