eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. eBoost has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $2,602.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 46.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00396599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011280 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

