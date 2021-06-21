Edward Jones Upgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to “Buy”

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

MGA stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.32. The stock had a trading volume of 119,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

