Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises 2.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned about 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,983,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,904,000 after buying an additional 1,099,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $266,076,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

