Elastos Market Capitalization Reaches $49.56 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $49.56 million and $2.52 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $2.57 or 0.00008151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007808 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000174 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000261 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 120.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,215,023 coins and its circulating supply is 19,320,596 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.