Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.55. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,882. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,827,577. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

