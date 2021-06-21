Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,741 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $13,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,827 shares of company stock worth $15,827,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $141.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

