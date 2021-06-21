Ellipsis 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.30 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $53.09 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00656257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00079115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039621 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

