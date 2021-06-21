eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 255,645 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $1,060,926.75. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $812,433.78.

On Friday, June 11th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $13,061.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $71,538.44.

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $280,456.40.

EMAN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.49. 1,283,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eMagin by 3,250.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,016,008 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eMagin by 33.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 118,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eMagin by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.