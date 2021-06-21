Eminer Hits Market Cap of $4.23 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $4.23 million and $569,856.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00676813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00041947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00080393 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

