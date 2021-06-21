Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0353 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $15.76 million and $111,429.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00120764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00158894 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,592.84 or 0.99901595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

