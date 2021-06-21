Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.72% of Endava worth $77,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $112.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $114.73.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

