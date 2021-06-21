Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0079

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $224,957.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00395010 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017233 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.