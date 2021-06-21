Energi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Energi has a market capitalization of $71.10 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00035314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00217550 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00034096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,204,931 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

