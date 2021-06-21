Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $157.55 and last traded at $159.59. Approximately 12,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,630,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.85.
ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.10.
In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
