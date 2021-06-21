Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $157.55 and last traded at $159.59. Approximately 12,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,630,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.85.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

