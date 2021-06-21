Enrique T. Salem Sells 17,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.40. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.63 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

