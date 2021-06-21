Enzyme (MLN) Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $68.29 or 0.00209240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $122.43 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

