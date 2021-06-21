EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $82.35 and last traded at $82.27. 18,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,459,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,114,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

