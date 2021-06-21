EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Down 1.5% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $194,947.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00115732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00145681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,603.00 or 1.00105556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

