EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM traded up $7.71 on Monday, reaching $518.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,195. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $239.61 and a twelve month high of $521.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.60.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

