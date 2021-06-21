Epstein & White Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.1% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $260.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.43 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.79.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.