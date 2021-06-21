Epstein & White Financial LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF comprises about 0.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDIV. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 292,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

